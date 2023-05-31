Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Federal filings indicate that more than $215,000 has been seized from bank accounts tied to the former head of Tulsa Public Schools’ human resources department.

According to court records filed Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma has served — or, in one instance, attempted to serve — notice of civil forfeiture complaints to former TPS Chief Talent Officer Devin Fletcher and two family members after FBI agents seized a combined $216,105.95 from two bank accounts listed under the relatives' names.

Fletcher resigned from TPS in June 2022 after irregularities were discovered with vendor contracts within the talent management department. An independent audit of the district’s finances and an internal investigation both indicated that at least two vendor contracts connected to Fletcher had no documented business purposes and that Fletcher circumvented TPS’ disbursement and conflict of interest policies.

As per a sworn affidavit, Fletcher wired money to a relative who had a contract with the district through an entity called Talented 10th. A bank account in the relative’s name had $343,125 in wire transfers from TPS between August 2018 and May 2021, plus an additional $105,000 in wire transfers from a nonprofit connected to the district, the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, in early 2022.

Those funds were then transferred to a second bank account with the second family member listed as the primary signatory before being wired directly to Fletcher.

Along with noting that both relatives said they were working under Fletcher’s direction, the affidavit also states that the family member who contracted with TPS told investigators in April that they did not own a business named Talented 10th nor did they provide any services for the district or its foundation.

“TPS only identified 12 emails between [family member name redacted] and TPS over the four-year span of the relationship and none of the emails contain any work product or communication about any services provided by [redacted], and TPS has not been able to document any work completed by [redacted] to support the payments since the allegations,” the affidavit reads in part. “The emails focused on the payment process and ... correct address.”

To date, no criminal charges have been filed, and federal court documents indicate an investigation into one of the alleged methods used to misappropriate funds is ongoing.

The district’s board of education voted in April to authorize its attorneys to investigate civil litigation options against Fletcher. The civil forfeiture notice filed with the Northern District of Oklahoma specifically notes that Fletcher’s current location is unknown.

Both TPS and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools issued written statements Wednesday morning in response to the forfeiture notices.

“We are grateful to law enforcement officials who have recovered a portion of the funds stolen from our schools,” TPS’ statement reads in part. “Since we reported our initial findings to officials nearly a year ago, we have worked closely to share additional evidence from our internal reviews. This action gives us encouragement that a resolution for our community is underway, and we are confident that justice will be served.

"The Foundation for Tulsa Schools remains focused on its mission to build a better community through the support of Tulsa Public Schools. We are disappointed a former TPS employee is alleged to have abused his position of trust by unlawfully diverting funds intended to benefit students and educators. We support the efforts of law enforcement officials to investigate and hold accountable any person responsible for misappropriating these funds. We also support the actions taken by Tulsa Public Schools to address the situation and mitigate any impact to the students and programs that our donors support.”

