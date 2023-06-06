OKLAHOMA CITY — Opponents of the death penalty are urging the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency to a man who has spent 27 years on death row after being convicted of stabbing a Tulsa woman to death.

In a clemency hearing Wednesday, an attorney for death-row inmate Jemaine Cannon, 52, will argue that his client is innocent of first-degree murder because he acted in self-defense.

Cannon was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1995 stabbing of Sharonda White Clark, a Tulsa mother of two.

Clark was found dead in her apartment just a few weeks after Cannon escaped from an Oklahoma Department of Corrections minimum-security work center.

Cannon had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of assault and battery with the intent to kill after he attacked and shattered the skull of an 18-year-old woman.

He has exhausted his appeals, and the clemency hearing will serve as a last-ditch attempt to plead his case.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office will urge the Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency for Cannon, who is set to be executed on July 20.

"There's a dispute as to who attacked whom first," Mark Henricksen, Cannon's attorney, said in a Tuesday news conference. There is evidence that shows Clark came after Cannon with a butcher knife during a domestic dispute, he said.

Clark was stabbed in the neck three times. One cut severed her jugular vein, and another severed her carotid artery. At trial, jurors heard a phone recording in which Cannon told a police detective he defended himself after he was attacked by Clark.

Henricksen, who was appointed as Cannon's legal counsel in March, said his client had ineffective legal counsel during the trial that led to his conviction. Cannon's trial attorneys also refused to let their client testify in his own defense, Henricksen said.

The Rev. Don Heath, who leads the Oklahoma Coalition to End the Death Penalty, said the majority of death-row inmates who have been executed since Oklahoma lifted a moratorium on capital punishment grew up in poverty and were abused by their parents. Cannon's case is no different, he said.

Cannon suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from his violent childhood, Heath said. He also represented himself during his appeals process because he didn't trust his attorneys, which was at least partly due to his paranoid schizophrenia, Heath said.

The minister of Edmond Trinity Christian Church referenced an autoimmune disease Cannon suffers from that has impacted his sight and hearing.

"We should not execute Jemaine Cannon, who's nearly blind, nearly deaf and likely to die within a year," Heath said. "For the state to kill him, it's not justice; it's cruelty."

State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, said racial disparities in the criminal justice system have led Black Oklahomans like Cannon to be incarcerated at higher rates than white Oklahomans.

"Capital punishment is state-sanctioned murder," he said.

Oklahoma voters in 2016 passed a constitutional state question that affirmed the state's right to carry out executions.

