A man convicted of one homicide on Tuesday has been charged with three others and is a possible suspect in a fifth, Tulsa County officials said Wednesday.

First-degree murder complaints were filed Wednesday morning against John Bryan Goode, 40, in the October 2021 deaths of Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Selby's mother Glenda "Cookie" Parton.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Goode accepted a first-degree manslaughter plea agreement in Tulsa County District Court for the stabbing death of Richard Bonat, 64.

Goode stopped a Tuesday jury trial before Tulsa County District Judge David Guten by pleading no contest to killing Bonat in May 2022, in the 6500 block of East Admiral Place. He was sentenced to 32½ years in prison for the conviction.

On Wednesday, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said Goode is also a potential person of interest in the Sept. 20, 2021, stabbing death of James Williams, who was found dead in his car across the street from Grimes and Selby's home a month before they disappeared.

Goode was living on Grimes and Selby's property at 5637 N. Lewis Ave., when the two men were reported missing on Oct. 25, 2021. Parton's sister reported her missing the next day, after Parton had driven to Tulsa to check on Grimes and Selby but didn't return to her home in Pryor.

Parton's and Grimes' vehicles were soon recovered nearby, and on Oct. 31 Grimes' body was found in a wooded area about a quarter of a mile from Grimes and Selby's home.

The bodies of Selby and Parton, however, were not recovered until August, when they were found in woods between Turley and U.S. 75.

Investigators reportedly found "a significant amount of what appeared to be blood spatter" on the walls and ceiling of a horse stall in the barn where Goode lived on the Grimes-Selby property. An affidavit in the case also states blood on some garage steps proved to be Parton's.

The affidavit also cites phone and email record evidence, including the deletion of all emails for Oct. 19-Nov. 11, 2021, from Goode's Gmail account.

Also taken into evidence from the barn and a tent where Goode lived at the time of the Bonat stabbing was some disjointed writing, a passage of which could be interpreted to describe the killing of "old friend Justin." It is unclear whether the writer is describing a dream, a fantasy or an actual occurrence.

Goode remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail, where he has been in custody since his May 2022 arrest in the Bonat slaying.