Bomb threats continue to target Tulsa-area schools after Oklahoma's state superintendent retweeted a video identifying a local educator as promoting "woke ideology."

Union Public Schools informed parents early Friday that the most recent threats had targeted Ellen Ochoa, Peters, Andersen and Moore elementary schools. The district has added security at those sites in response to the bomb threats.

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed Superintendent Deborah Gist was also named in the most recent threat. The district referred further questions to Tulsa Police.

A specific threat was also made against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, according to Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesman Dan Isett.

Walters is in Tulsa for preplanned events Friday, Isett said, so it's concerning because his schedule is public. He was not aware whether any additional security had been arranged for the superintendent after being targeted in the most recent threats.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Tulsa Police Department will not be providing details on the cases "as it would create more attention to them and encourage this type of behavior from the individuals perpetrating the crimes." He said TPD is "taking these threats very seriously" while working the cases along with other law enforcement partners.

An email reportedly from the same address as the school bomb threats also stated Tulsa's Target stores should be evacuated. The threat included a list of explosive ingredients.

Union Public Schools Superintendent Kirt Hartzler on Wednesday sent a letter to district parents stating a threat targeting the district in general was determined to not be credible.

"We are working closely with law enforcement authorities including TPD and the FBI to find those responsible," the letter states.

Tulsa Public Schools board President Stacey Woolley commented on the bomb threats during Thursday morning's state board of education meeting.

"I have a request. I feel like it is incredibly important for me to make a plea to call off attacks. We can’t risk disruption to the students or more threats. We can’t do anything that will cause harm to our students, teachers or families. Reasonable people can disagree reasonably and the antics and rhetorics must stop. We've had a Tulsa-area school that has bomb threats the last two days — that is not OK."

The day before, during a Tulsa Public Schools board meeting, Woolley said she has three students in public school who should feel safe but "obviously don't."

"I was at the state board meeting a few months ago ... begging the state superintendent to stop using vitriolic words to describe our teachers. It doesn't only endanger our teachers, it endangers our students. ... They should never be afraid of what the state superintendent might be bringing into our schools because of his vitriol. I call on him to please stop, and I call on every lawmaker to call on him to stop.

"It's not right. At some point, he is going to get someone hurt if he continues those sorts of vitriolic, propaganda statements."

Law enforcement officers cleared each site after threats were made, but many worried Union parents chose to pull their children from school Friday as the situation continued.

The threats listed the home address of a Union Public Schools librarian who was named in a Monday tweet from Libs of TikTok, which doctored a satirical video featuring a Union Public Schools librarian. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters retweeted the Libs of TikTok post the following morning.

In an interview Wednesday, Union Public Schools spokesman Chris Payne said the librarian was attempting a tongue-in-cheek message that her "'woke agenda' is teaching kids to love books and be kind."

Walters' office, in a request for comment about the retweet, stated: “The issue here is the employee’s actions, that’s why Superintendent Walters commented on it. Superintendent Walters will continue to do what voters elected him to do — hold schools and their employees accountable for educating young Oklahomans.”

Woke ideology is real and I am here to stop it. https://t.co/2hVc519ERK — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) August 22, 2023

Staff writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton and Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham contributed to this reporting.