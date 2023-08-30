Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Bartlesville man was sentenced to a three-year federal prison term Tuesday after he pleaded guilty earlier to cyberstalking and threatening to kidnap and assault U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and his wife.

Keith Charles Eisenberger, 40, will also serve three years of post-custody supervision by the U.S. Probation Office under the terms of his plea agreement with prosecutors.

“Eisenberger threatened a member of Congress and his family in an attempt to interfere with and undermine our democratic process and the duties of that official,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Online threats of violence meant to intimidate elected officials, or any member of our community, are criminal acts and will be investigated and prosecuted.”

Eisenberger, who signed his plea agreement as “The Hon. K.C. Eisenberger,” reportedly was upset with Hern as part of what prosecutors said was an “imagined personal vendetta,” according to court records.

In his written guilty plea, Eisenberger admitted that from 2018 to 2022 he harassed Hern, his wife and immediate family. He also admitted to threatening to assault and kidnap both Hern and his spouse during the same time period.

Also, in the summer 2017, Eisenberger began showing up at political events where he would lie about his identity to be in close proximity to politicians and make requests or take photos of them, according to an affidavit filed in support of Eisenberger’s arrest.

Eisenberger was arrested in May 2022 after he claimed to have purchased a one-way ticket to Washington, D.C., to confront Hern over what he believed to be his illegitimate 2018 election.

Hern won a five-person GOP primary and runoff in 2018 before going on to win the general election in November 2018. He replaced Jim Bridenstine after the latter was appointed NASA administrator.

“Eisenberger told investigators that (former) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin did not allow him to compete in the primary special election and that he wanted to speak with Congressman Hern face-to-face and tell him he was fraudulently appointed to that seat,” according to the affidavit.

Hern’s staff members reported on Jan. 4, 2019, that Eisenberger showed up at his Washington, D.C., office yelling and angrily demanding to see Hern, the affidavit says.

Eisenberger allegedly told Capitol Police that he had bought a one-way ticket to D.C. and that he was broke and not leaving until Hern resigned.

The affidavit alleges that Eisenberger authored a Facebook post on the day of the November 2020 general election in which he claimed he would be attending “a few watch parties,” warning Tulsa police to keep Hern and his family out of his sight or Eisenberger himself might have to be shot “to get me off them” if he becomes upset.

Federal prosecutors said in support of the plea agreement that Eisenberger had a minimal criminal history and would be offered mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The plea agreement also was supported by Hern and his family.

Eisenberger pleaded guilty Aug. 10, 2022, to one count of cyberstalking, one count of threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress, and one count of threatening to kidnap and assault the spouse of a member of Congress.

Cyberstalking carries a maximum statutory sentence of five years' imprisonment.

Threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress or their spouse both carry maximum statutory sentences of 10 years' imprisonment.

