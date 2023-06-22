A Bristow man was sentenced to serve life in federal prison after a jury found him guilty in the 2018 murder of a Jenks man.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman gave Justin Dale Little, 29, the only sentence available to him as it wasn’t a death penalty case. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

A federal jury found Little guilty in November following a three-day trial in the murder of Johnathon Weatherford, 21.

Prosecutors claimed that Little stalked Weatherford on April 22, 2018, and shot him in the back as he walked down railroad tracks near Jenks High School.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor Regal told the jury during his trial that Little was jealous because Weatherford was in a relationship with a woman with whom Little shared a child.

Little had been serving a life prison sentence in state prison, with parole possible, for Weatherford's slaying when his first-degree murder conviction and sentence were overturned following the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.

The ruling found that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try tribal members for major crimes committed within the historical boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress had never disestablished the reservation.

Only the federal and tribal governments may try tribal members for crimes committed in “Indian Country.”

Little is a member of the Seminole Nation.

A grand jury indicted Little on April 8, 2021, in Tulsa federal court on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.

Under federal law, a person found guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country is subject to either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Since prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, Mosman’s only option was to sentence Little to life in prison with no parole possible, a move that Little objected to in a court filing.

Little claimed in a motion filed on his behalf that the mandatory no parole life sentence was unconstitutional because he was only 24 years old at the time of the murder.

Little conceded that the U.S. Supreme Court has previously banned mandatory life prison sentences only for those under the age of 18.

“This rule should be broadened to individuals like Mr. Little aged 25 years or younger at the time they committed the alleged offense,” the motion stated.

Little requested the ban on mandatory life sentences be extended from under age 18 to under age 26 because “the science reveals that the adolescent brain continues to develop until age 25.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 upheld a lower court ruling in a case known as Miller v. Alabama that found mandatory no-parole life sentences for those under the age of 18 to be unconstitutional.

The filing noted that courts over the years have increased the threshold age for defendants to be eligible for the death penalty from 16 years to 18 years.

"Those holdings reflect scientific findings regarding the developing brains of juveniles; because juveniles have a greater proclivity than adults to engage in rash and impulsive behavior, juveniles are less morally culpable than fully grown adults, and in turn, the Constitution prohibits imposition of the harshest criminal penalties on juveniles," according to Little's filing.

The motion noted that while case law in the 10th U.S. Circuit, which includes Oklahoma, forecloses his age argument, Little said he intends to preserve it for a possible appeal to the full 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court.