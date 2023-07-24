Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A homeless man found guilty of attempting to run over two Tulsa hospital security guards has been sentenced to prison.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Leeroy Wendell McQueary II, 40, to a five year and 10 month prison term.

A Tulsa federal court jury found McQueary guilty Feb. 23 of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country after rejecting his self-defense claim.

Police arrested McQueary in November, about three weeks after two Saint Francis Hospital security guards reported that a man tried to run over them in a hospital parking lot at 6161 S. Yale Ave. on Nov. 4.

Witnesses told police that McQueary had caused a disturbance in the hospital lobby after he asked to see a friend whom he thought was there but couldn’t provide a name or proper room number, according to court records.

After he was asked to leave the hospital, witnesses reported, McQueary became irate and yelled at the security guards, threatening to kill them.

After getting in his vehicle, McQueary drove toward an occupied hospital security guard vehicle in the parking lot, sideswiping it. Witnesses reported that the vehicle later turned around and drove toward two other security guards who were on foot.

As the vehicle drove toward them, the two guards shot at the 2008 Ford Focus, with at least one bullet striking the car before they jumped out of the way. No one was injured.

Witnesses reported that a man got out of the car after it crashed into a utility box outside the parking lot. The man then ran north along Yale Avenue.

McQueary was charged in federal court because he is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

His nearly six-year sentence comes despite his public defender's request that he receive a 30-month prison term.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that McQueary should receive more time than prescribed by federal sentencing guidelines.

“McQueary’s assertion that he was provoked is without merit,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris wrote in a motion for an upward variance.

“Instead, after McQueary was verbally asked to leave the hospital, he threatened to hunt down and killer the security officers,” the motion states. “Only when McQueary accelerated and targeted the victims did victims engage in protecting themselves.”

