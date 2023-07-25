Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man who had lived in the U.S. just nine months before his arrest has admitted to his involvement in a bank theft scheme called jackpotting, in which an automatic teller machine is forced to dispense cash.

Eduardo Jose Mendez Garcia, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank larceny and one count of bank larceny.

Garcia will be immediately deported after serving a nine-month prison sentence under the terms of the binding plea agreement with prosecutors. Garcia also agreed to forfeit cash he possessed when arrested and pay $35,200 in restitution to the bank that owned the ATM. The deal requires judicial approval.

Garcia was one of nine suspects seen on surveillance video May 19 milling around a TransFund ATM machine located inside a QuikTrip store in the 500 block of North Sheridan Road.

The crew arrived at the store just after an armored truck had refilled the machine, according to court records.

After tampering with the ATM to get it to dispense unauthorized amounts of cash, the nine took turns withdrawing cash until police arrived after about an hour, scattering the crew.

Garcia, the only one of the nine to be arrested, had $800 in cash on him after he was detained.

He told police he had been living in Orlando for the past eight months after arriving there one month earlier from Venezuela.

Garcia said he traveled May 17 from Orlando to Tulsa after an acquaintance asked him if he wanted to "make money," according to an affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent in support of an arrest warrant for Garcia.

Once in Tulsa, the pair met up with other males who were all instructed to go to the QuikTrip on North Sheridan where they and others took turns using a credit card to force the ATM to dispense unauthorized amounts of cash.

BOK Financial, which owns the machines through its affiliate TransFund, later told police that it lost over $35,000 in cash at the ATM during the one-hour period the males were at the machine.

Reasons for the plea agreement included the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility and his desire to resolve the case as quickly as possible so he can resolve any collateral immigration issues.

Conspiracy to commit bank larceny and bank larceny carry respective maximum statutory sentences of five and 10 years in prison, respectively.

BOK Financial, meanwhile, has filed two civil lawsuits in Tulsa federal court regarding the ATM thefts: one against the maker of the ATMs and the other against the company that provided insurance coverage for large cash thefts.

Nautilus Hyosung America Inc., TransFund claims, defectively designed, manufactured and installed its model 5600 ATM with software that failed to provide adequate security against theft.

Both cases are pending, but Nautilus Hyosung America Inc. has denied wrongdoing in court filings, citing an agreement between the two that they claim excludes all the types of damages claimed by BOK Financial.

The ATM maker also claims BOK Financial opted not to acquire encryption and security software when it purchased the devices.