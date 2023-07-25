After recovering two bodies from inside a pickup truck submerged in Claremore Lake, police say it appears a 27-year-old man killed his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself late Monday.

Officers initially had been flagged down at 11:30 p.m. Monday by a person concerned about a possible homicide in the 700 block of Comet Street, Claremore police said in a social media post.

Evidence inside a house led investigators to believe someone had been injured, but the residence was unoccupied.

Around the same time, another concerned citizen reported witnessing a pickup sinking into Claremore Lake. Police said that when they arrived, officers saw the vehicle become submerged but that responders had to wait until early Tuesday to recover the truck.

The bodies of Candace Michelle Kehoe, 26, and George Dakota Gaddy Kehoe, 27, were found inside the pickup, police said.

The formerly married couple from Claremore had recently become involved in child-custody issues, according to investigators.

“During this terrible event, the children involved were safe at a family member’s home,” police said, adding that the Kehoes were connected to the house under investigation on Comet Street.

Evidence in the pickup and from inside the house led investigators to the conclusion that Candace Kehoe likely was killed “in a violent encounter with (George Kehoe),” who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

An investigation into the murder-suicide remains ongoing.

One day earlier, a man turned himself in to police related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two other young women who were fatally shot in an east Tulsa apartment. The infant of the man and his ex-girlfriend was also shot but has survived.

Late last week, authorities in Verdigris said a woman fatally shot her three children and then herself.

Oklahoma saw a 44% increase in domestic violence-related deaths in 2020, when the OSBI found that reports of domestic abuse were at a 20-year high.

According to the Violence Policy Center, Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for the rate at which women are murdered by men.







