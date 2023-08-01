A man who strangled another man in a Tulsa Walmart parking lot after the two fought has been sentenced to federal prison.

Terry Danell Limose, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to serve 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Jesse Childers.

Childers, 51, was pronounced dead Nov. 13, 2021, at a local hospital after he was strangled earlier that morning near an entrance to Walmart, 2019 E. 81st St.

A federal grand jury named Limose in a two-count indictment made public in December 2021 that charged him with first-degree murder in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

Prosecutors later filed a felony information charging Limose with one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country, to which Limose pleaded guilty in November.

The plea agreement called for Limose to serve a term ranging from zero months in prison to 293 months, or nearly 24½ years, with the final call going to the judge.

Prosecutors said the stipulated sentencing range was based on a variety of factors that included Limose’s psychological and mental health disorders, his substance abuse history and his attempts to resuscitate Childers.

In addition to the prison sentence, Limose must serve five years of post-custody supervision.

Much of the altercation between the two was witnessed by a handful of people and caught on surveillance video, according to court records.

One witness, a Walmart employee, told police Limose had passed by them earlier in the morning while they were outside the store, smoking, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent in support of an arrest warrant for Limose.

The employee said Limose asked whether they had seen a person who matched Childers’ description, claiming he was going to kill Childers because Childers had just hit him in the face and flashed a pocket knife at him after calling him a racial slur.

Limose is Black with Haitian parents, according to court records. Childers was a member of the Muscogee Nation, records show.

Surveillance video first depicted Limose chasing Childers outside a closed Sonic restaurant at 8030 S. Lewis Ave. before the two moved across the parking lot by Walmart, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses reported seeing Limose— armed with a trash can lid — fighting Childers, who was swinging a metal bar to keep Limose away from him.

Each time Childers swung the bar, he would back away in an apparent attempt to leave the situation, according to the affidavit.

At one point, the fight went to the ground with Limose on top of Childers for about seven minutes while strangling him.

Limose later tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate Childers.

Limose, through his attorney, requested the judge sentence him to serve a 150-month prison term.

A public defender said Limose, who was homeless at the time of his arrest, does not discount the seriousness of his crime.

Rather, Limose's federal public defender wrote in a motion for a non-guideline sentence that his client did not “plan this homicide, nor did he wish it: instead a fight escalated to the point of tragedy.”

“Terry Limose regrets his actions that night and knows he must face severe consequences," his public defender wrote.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.