A 34-year-old man faces a federal murder charge in connection to a Tuesday night stabbing near 41st and Riverside that resulted in an older man’s death, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 41st Street Plaza, reportedly still crowded with people, to investigate the reported stabbing. The suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Wade Anderson Jr., was found south of the plaza after he emerged from a wooded area, police said.

Joe Burton, 71, was found with a stab wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA, according to a Tulsa Police post on social media.

A federal criminal complaint identifies Anderson as a member of the Cherokee Nation. Because the homicide occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, police said they are working with the FBI to ensure prosecution in the appropriate jurisdiction.

According to the federal complaint, Anderson said he was at the park crying about his murdered mother and talking to another person earlier Tuesday afternoon. A man with a guitar, identified in court documents as Burton, reportedly engaged in a confrontation with Anderson at that time.

Later that evening, after Anderson told investigators he became upset about the earlier argument with Burton, Anderson reportedly returned to the crowded park plaza armed with a switchblade.

“Sir, I murdered that man in public,” Anderson reportedly told a homicide detective.

Anderson was booked into Tulsa County jail early Wednesday on an FBI hold and was transferred to federal custody Thursday, according to online records.