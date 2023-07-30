A man was shot and killed in Bartlesville on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers at 1:33 p.m. responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, where they quickly found an adult male that was shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers also received information from several witness of a possible suspect, and officers located a suspect matching the same description that eye witnesses gave. The suspect had a firearm on his person.

There has been no arrest made at this time, police said Sunday afternoon.

The Bartlesville Police Department is actively investigating the incident. More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.