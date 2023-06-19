Broken Arrow police say they've arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of a child during an investigation into alleged abuse.

Thomas E. Ivy, reportedly was in a dating relationship with the child's mother, police said in a news release. Ivy was taken into custody late Sunday.

The investigation began Friday in coordination with federal agents, according to Broken Arrow police; the unidentified girl died Sunday.

The FBI collaboration was due to a tribal component in the investigation, police said.

Ivy remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail on complaints including first-degree murder and domestic assault and battery.