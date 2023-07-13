Tulsa County officials hope new software allowing 911 callers to share live video will help mitigate the burdens of low staffing at the Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Since the software, Prepared Live, launched in Tulsa last summer, about 10 other agencies have signed on for the 911 system that allow allows for texts, GPS locations, photos and video sharing.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said in a news conference Thursday that with low staffing, high attrition rates and low recruiting rates, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office started using the software to help gather more data from 911 calls.

“Technology is truly making us more efficient,” Regalado said. “And the ever-dwindling workforce that we’re seeing in law enforcement — it’s imperative now more than ever.”

When a 911 call is made through Prepared Live, dispatchers determine whether to send a text to that number, dependent on the situation. In that text is a link to a browser-enabled, one-way live camera feed to be shared with dispatchers.

Prepared Live is not an app and does not require downloading. The software was made assuming the device has a signal and access to cellular data or WiFi, according to Prepared CEO Michael Chime.

“We’re seeing across the country is communities now — citizens are able to take an active role in their own safety, right,” Chime said. “They’re able to use that device they have in their pocket to contribute to information that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to. We think it’s going to help communities be a lot safer.”

The software is currently used by roughly 12% of law enforcement agencies in the U.S., Chime said, adding Prepared Live is expanding rapidly.

Regalado said with scammers on the rise, he timed the announcement of Prepared Live because residents are likely to now be wary of a text purporting to be from a 911 dispatcher.

A caller might receive a text saying: “This is 911. We received a call from this number. If you need assistance, please dial 911 or respond to this text. If this is not an emergency, please our non emergency number (918) 596-5600 or respond to this text. Law enforcement is currently responding to your location.”

Regalado stressed that he wants residents to know this text is not a scam if they receive it and they should respond.

“It was time that we notify the public that if you're receiving this text, … it's not a scam,” Regalado said. “But if people do try to duplicate it and then attempt to scam you, you still get to verify it through calling our numbers.”

Chime said the software allows for texting in situations where callers may be unable to talk.

Prepared Live allows for phones to be blacked out while still recording so that 911 callers don’t appear to be recording or calling in potential threats, he said.

The software was tested on various levels of bandwidth and in various sizes of cities and towns, Chime said, so even rural Oklahomans should be able to use all the features.

Regalado said the software offers real-time information that could help in active shooter scenarios, hostage situations, lost children, domestic violence and more. He said the information helps responding units do so more quickly and safely.

“There's a variety of different ways,” Regalado said. “And I think, through experience and as we continue into the future utilizing this technology, we're going to find that there's a lot more uses. I think it'll be a while before it reaches to full capacity.”

Regalado explained that the software has been especially helpful in cases of accidental or false 911 calls. When a caller hangs up on 911, the text will still go through with officers dispatched to the scene until the caller responds that they are safe.

He said TCSO sees an average of 15 to 20 accidental or false calls per shift, with smartphones, watches and computers making those happen more often.

Technology also has increased reports of swatting: false 911 calls reporting a major event such as an active shooter. Chime said in response to alleged or perceived swatting, the software allows dispatchers to block numbers from repeated false reports.

Regalado said law enforcement needs to further embrace technology, such as Prepared Live, as agencies across Oklahoma and the nation struggle to attract enough recruits for officer positions. He said TCSO is currently funding increased recruiting efforts and raises for staff in an attempt to combat attrition.

“(With) dwindling workforces, it’s now become a necessity,” Regalado said. “And so when technology like this allows us to respond to you as a citizen, it makes you safer, our community safer and we’re able to allocate our resources more and more responsibly (and) efficiently. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.