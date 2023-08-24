Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A federal civil jury on Wednesday awarded $33 million in damages to the estate of a man who died in the Ottawa County jail in 2015 after a nurse said he was faking his symptoms.

The jury, following an eight-day trial in Tulsa federal court, found that medical care provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office violated the Constitutional rights of Terral Brooks Ellis II.

“The Ellis family is pleased with and humbled by the jury’s verdict,” said Dan Smolen, attorney for the family, in a statement.

“The family waited years for their day in court,” Smolen said. “Terral Ellis was essentially tortured to death while housed in the Ottawa County Jail. With a modicum of humane treatment, his suffering and death were eminently preventable.”

Ellis was pronounced dead Oct. 22, 2015, at a local hospital shortly after he was transported there from the Ottawa County jail in Miami, Oklahoma with no detectable blood pressure.

Ellis’ medical condition had been deteriorating during his 10-day stay at the jail after surrendering to authorities on a DUI warrant.

Hours prior to his death, Ellis could be heard on jail video begging for medical attention.

“My God help, please,” Ellis can be heard on the video at about 8:30 a.m. the day he died.

A voice attributed to a nurse screamed back at Ellis that “there ain’t nothing wrong with you.”

The state medical examiner later determined the 26-year-old died from septic shock due to pneumonia.

Prior to his death, Ellis complained of leg numbness, respiratory issues, kidney stones and discolored skin. The pain attributed to kidney stones turned out to be a sign of renal failure, according to court records.

County officials largely blamed jailers and the nurse at the jail at the time, Theresa Horn, for Ellis’ death.

Former Ottawa County Sheriff Terry Durborow in a video deposition in connection with the case called Ellis’ death “tragic” and said Horn refused to do her job.

Rather, the county maintained in court that it had policies in place that would have provided Ellis with the needed medical attention had others not violated those jail policies.

Durborow, Horn and others were dismissed as defendants in the case prior to trial.

In Durborow’s case, Smolen said in 2020 it was “to avoid unnecessary delays in the litigation.”

Current Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean, who assumed office in 2021, could not be reached for comment on the ruling.

Smolen said the family hopes the trial and jury verdict will spark long overdue reforms of the “broken health care delivery systems” in Oklahoma county jails. Funds from the jury award will be used to care for Terral’s son, who was 4-years-old when Terral died, Smolen said.

