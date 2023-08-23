A Bartlesville teenager has been sentenced to a 17½-year prison term in connection with the death of a toddler.

Terry Nathan Hindman, also known as “Thane,” faced a prison term ranging from 168 months to 210 months, or 17½ years, as part of a May 2022 plea agreement with prosecutors. Hindman was 17 at the time of the murder, according to court records.

In his plea, Hindman admitted that 23-month-old Elliot Myles Winget’s head struck a wall when he threw him across the room of a Bartlesville apartment on Sept. 29, 2021. Hindman said the toddler stumbled and seemed to be dazed, but he did not seek medical attention for the child.

Hindman shared the apartment at the time with his girlfriend and her toddler.

Hindman wrote in his plea agreement that Winget began having breathing problems when he was watching him again Oct. 2, 2021, prior to the toddler being taken to a hospital.

He did not mention the Sept. 29 incident to anyone at the time.

Winget was declared brain dead Oct. 3, 2021, from injuries he sustained when he hit his head, according to court records.

Prosecutors, who charged Hindman April 4, 2022, with one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country, asked the judge Wednesday to sentence Hindman at the top end of the 168 months to 210 months range prescribed in the plea agreement, according to a government sentencing memo.

Hindman is in need of both mental health and substance abuse treatment, anger management and job skills, according to prosecutors.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III also sentenced Hindman to serve five years of supervised release.

The case was brought in federal court because Hindman is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

