A judge on Thursday ruled against a Las Vegas woman who claimed that Tulsa International Airport security screeners falsely arrested her after she had to remove a feminine hygiene product to satisfy security concerns.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ruled in favor of the federal government’s request for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed by Rhonda Mengert.

“The Court concludes that plaintiff was lawfully detained as she passed through airport security and the detention was not prolonged or excessive, and defendant is entitled to summary judgment on plaintiff’s false arrest claim,” Eagan wrote in her 11-page opinion and order.

Mengert filed a civil lawsuit Oct. 13, 2021, in Tulsa federal court, alleging that Transportation Security Administration workers illegally strip searched her May 12, 2019, after a pat-down search didn’t relieve their concerns.

Mengert claimed that she initially was subjected to the pat-down search after an advanced imaging technology scanner identified the presence of an object in Mengert’s groin area.

After undergoing a targeted pat-down search, Mengert said TSA employees instructed her to go into a private room for further screening despite a male TSA officer's having cleared her after an explosives trace detection test turned up negative, according to the opinion.

Once in the room with two female TSA officers, Mengert was given a paper privacy drape and directed to lower her shorts in order to remove the object for inspection, prompting Mengert to say, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” according to Eagan’s opinion.

“Mengert made no attempt to use the privacy drape, and she lowered her shorts and removed the feminine hygiene product,” Eagan wrote in her opinion.

Mengert was allowed to board her flight after TSA agents confirmed that the object was a feminine hygiene product and that it was not a prohibited item or security threat, Eagan wrote in her opinion.

Mengert initially alleged claims of false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The court, in an earlier ruling, dismissed the intentional infliction of emotional distress claim.

Eagan also opted to treat Mengert’s false imprisonment claim as a false arrest claim after the plaintiff conceded that the government’s assertion that false imprisonment claims are permitted only in disputes between private parties in Oklahoma.

The judge also noted that while both parties addressed “numerous issues” concerning the reasonableness of the search procedures utilized by the TSA screeners, most of the issues cited are outside the scope of her false arrest claim.

Mengert’s lawsuit “is essentially a challenge to the screening procedures” used by the TSA officer, Eagan wrote.

“The Court finds that it is unnecessary to resolve the issue of whether the search procedures were unlawful, because this is well outside the scope of plaintiff’s tort claim of false arrest,” Eagan wrote.

“The undisputed facts establish that plaintiff presented herself for pre-flight screening at the Tulsa International Airport, and the initial screening of plaintiff detected an unidentified object in plaintiff’s groin area,” Eagan wrote.

TSA officers were unable to permit Mengert to proceed through the security area “due to the presence of an object in plaintiff’s groin area that was ‘bulkier’ than a typical feminine hygiene product,” Eagan continued, quoting from court filings.

“Plaintiff has not shown that the pre-flight security procedures constituted an unlawful restraint on her freedom or liberty,” Eagan wrote, noting that the entire encounter lasted about seven minutes.

An attorney for Mengert could not be reached for comment.

A TSA spokesperson declined to comment on the ruling.

Asked about TSA policy regarding searches if a pat down search is inconclusive, a TSA spokesman referenced security screening procedures on the agency’s website.

A video on the website indicates that in some cases travelers may be required to lift, raise or lower their clothing during the pat-down screening process.

“However, you will not be asked to remove or lift any article of clothing to reveal a sensitive area,” the video continued.

The spokesman did not respond to a request for further clarification on the issue.

