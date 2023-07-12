A Tulsa man arrested in connection with a Brookside doughnut business arson will remain in jail pending trial, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell, in an order issued Tuesday, rejected a request from Coby Dale Green to revoke his detention order.

Frizzell’s order upholds a lower court’s ruling that determined there were no conditions of Green’s release that would reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.

Frizzell said government evidence presented during Green’s detention hearing supported pretrial detention.

He wrote in his order that the government evidence “very strongly indicates that Mr. Green maliciously damaged or destroyed property by means of fire or explosive.”

Green, 24, faces one count of malicious use of explosive materials in connection with the early morning Oct. 31 vandalism and arson of The Donut Hole, 3305 S. Peoria Ave.

Green was arrested June 15 on a warrant that suggested that he firebombed the business after leaving anti-LBGTQ fliers nearby.

The business had recently hosted an event with drag queens.

Firefighters discovered a shattered front window and a still burning Molotov cocktail inside when they arrived at the business later that morning.

Green was arrested June 15 on a federal complaint charging him with malicious use of explosives. He was later indicted on the same charge.

The charge carries a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years imprisonment, if convicted, according to Frizzell’s order.

One week after Green's arrest, U.S. Magistrate Mark Steele ordered him held pending trial following a detention hearing held over two days.

In addition to noting that no release conditions would keep the public safe, Steele also indicated that the weight of the evidence and Green’s lack of a stable residence were factors in support of detention.

“Defendant was apparently motivated by his opposition to a certain ideology and individuals who support that ideology,” Steele wrote in his June 22 detention order.

“The weight of the evidence suggests (Green) committed the alleged crime,” Steele continued. “A search of the defendant’s premises revealed articles of clothing that were similar to clothes seen in a surveillance video depicting the crime. The search also revealed newspaper articles detailing the crime and fliers opposing certain ideological groups."

A public defender representing Green argued that Steele’s detention order was based upon “unsupported and contradictory findings.”

Green argued that clothing found at his apartment that investigators claim is similar to those worn by the arsonist was “indistinct” and similar to those “commonly found in the wardrobes of young men such as Green.”

Green argued in his request for release that he had been “deemed dangerous because he has an unpopular political opinion.”

But Frizzell said in his order that he didn’t consider the content of the fliers found at Green’s residence and taped to a door of a business just north of the Brookside business.

Rather, “the presence of similar fliers in Mr. Green’s residence tends to show identity — that is, that Mr. Green committed the charged offense,” Frizzell wrote.

Green also disputed that he lacked a stable residence, a condition that counts against pretrial release.

While Frizzell noted that Green has community ties, including family and stable employment, he said he shares Steele’s concerns regarding the stability of Green’s residence “given that he apparently does not appear on the lease and the U.S. Probation Office was unable to verify his ability to continue to live there if released.”

Frizzell's order also notes that Green lived with his mother at the time of the arson “and therefore the court is not persuaded by any suggestion that his mother’s presence would serve as a deterrent.”

Green's attorney also challenged cellphone data evidence that placed him at the scene of the crime when it occurred, calling the data “imprecise.”

Frizzell sided with evidence from the government that indicated that cell site location data indicated that Green traveled from his home to the scene of the crime consistently with the security camera time stamps for when the arson occurred.

“The ping data strongly indicates that Mr. Green was within 0.1 miles of (The Donut Hole business) at the time of the offense,” Frizzell wrote.

A trial date has yet to be set for Green.

