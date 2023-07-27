Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man found guilty by a jury of tying up a Tulsa woman in her 70s in her home before sexually abusing and assaulting her has been sentenced to a life prison term.

Elga Eugene Harper, 41, had hoped to receive a 25-year prison term when sentenced in Tulsa federal court.

His attorneys argued in court filings that 25 years incarceration followed by federal post-custody supervision would “serve the goals of deterrence and incapacitation.”

But U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III instead went with the term of life behind bars recommended by federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors and the victim.

A federal jury convicted Harper Feb. 9 of attacking the woman for whom he once did odd jobs around her home.

The jury found Harper guilty of kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

The victim, a 73-year-old, identified Harper in court as the man who attacked her in her home the afternoon of May 4, 2022.

The woman testified that Harper arrived unexpectedly at her home located near East 51st Street and South Memorial Drive and asked to use the bathroom after she told him she didn’t have any work for him that day.

The woman said she went to check on Harper after he had been in the bathroom for a while and saw him standing naked in her bedroom before he moved towards her, grabbed and hit her.

The woman said she tried to resist, but Harper pinned her arms with his hands before wrapping a cord around her neck and dragging her around the house while looking for her car title.

The woman said Harper ripped her clothes off and pulled her into a shower with him.

“I thought I was going to die by hanging,” the woman testified.

Rather, the woman said Harper sexually assaulted her and tried unsuccessfully to force her to perform oral sex.

The woman said Harper then dropped her on her head after exiting the shower.

The woman spent 10 days in a hospital, recovering.

Harper was arrested May 10 on a warrant.

During Harper’s sentencing hearing, the woman told the judge that she still suffers from post-tramatic stress disorder, flashbacks, nightmares and nerve damage to her hands.

“I can say with confidence that I will never be the same as the day I was attacked,” she told the judge.

The woman said she knows she has to forgive Harper “as a practicing Christian.”

However, she added: “I am struggling to fulfill this obligation with sincerity.”

She went on to say that she hoped Harper would never be a free man again, but would pray that God will “turn his heart from evil into good.”

Harper’s federal public defender, Susan Anderson, noted in a court filing that a sentence less than life was appropriate because his kidnapping conviction, which was driving the recommended life sentence, “overstates culpability…because the detention that occurred was inseparably intertwined with the overall sexual and physical assaults and did not create significant danger or harm independent of those separate offenses.”

“A life sentence here is greater than necessary to achieve adequate punishment,” Harper’s attorney argued. “ Unlike the majority of offenders sentenced to life imprisonment or de facto life imprisonment, the offense conduct here did not involve a murder, death or the sexual abuse or exploitation of children.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Chantelle Dial asked Murphy to sentence Harper to a life term “not to punish him, but to protect the public.”

Murphy said he found nothing to support Harper’s request for a 25 year prison term over the life term.

“I have to say, I’ve never seen a case like this before,” Murphy said. Adding that it also was the “most serious” he has ever presided over, calling the beating “brutal.”

Murphy sentenced Harper to serve two life terms for the kidnapping and sexual abuse convictions. He also sentenced Harper to 10-year prison terms on the two assault convictions.

He ordered all four sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time.

Harper spoke publicly only once during the hearing, when he answered "yes" to a question from the judge.

Harper was charged in federal court under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Harper previously served a three-year prison term for convictions of first-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Pontotoc County, according to online Department of Corrections records.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.