A woman arrested in downtown Tulsa outside then-President Donald Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally just had a misdemeanor police obstruction charge against her thrown out in Tulsa County District Court.

After hearing a witness deemed "essential" to the nearly three-year-old prosecution of Sheila Buck was unavailable and would not testify, Special Judge Tanya Wilson dismissed the case with prejudice over the prosecutor’s objection.

Buck, who had a ticket to the rally held inside the BOK Center, arrived wearing a T-shirt that read “I Can’t Breathe,” a reference to some of the final words of a dying man named George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a few weeks earlier on May 25, 2020.

After clearing a security screening and entering a secured zone outside the arena on a city street, Buck was reportedly asked to leave by the Trump campaign’s private security.

She refused the request and reportedly knelt to pray, at which point she was arrested by Tulsa Police.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he believes the district court judge’s ruling to dismiss the misdemeanor charge was an “unprecedented action” and he will be appealing to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals

“Miss Buck views this as a matter of free speech. We view it as an enforcement of the rule of the law,” Kunzweiler told the Tulsa World on Wednesday. “That’s why you erect a security perimeter — is to avoid confrontations that can get out of hand very quickly. Out of necessity, the law recognizes there are security zones that need to be set up for the protection of those dignitaries. We are going to enforce the rule of law regardless of who the dignitary is.”

Daniel Smolen, Buck’s attorney, called the pursuit of the criminal case harassment and “a continuation of a violation of Miss Buck’s First Amendment rights.”

He said he is planning to file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice by the end of next week.

Smolen said the essential witness in question was a subcontractor hired to provide private security for the Trump campaign.

Smolen insists his client had a right to refuse to leave the city street where she was arrested because the Trump campaign had not obtained the appropriate city permit to shut down the area.

“She was arrested on the corner of 4th and Cheyenne. Had the Trump camp obtained the appropriate permit to convert a public street to a private event, they could have asked her to leave,” Smolen said Wednesday. “Why has it taken three years to prosecute a misdemeanor? What’s shocking to me is this: She was removed from a public street because the shirt she was wearing said ‘I can't breathe.’ She was arrested for trespassing, but when the city and DA realized there was no permit, they changed the charges to obstruction.”

Smolen said that Buck, a former elementary school art teacher in her 60s, decided she had to move out of Tulsa after her arrest was televised across the globe.

Her separate civil lawsuit is still pending in federal court.