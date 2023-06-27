A Jenks man will serve an 18-month prison term after he pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a conspiracy charge linked to a scheme to induce doctors to steer patients to buy expensive compounding drugs from pharmacies controlled by him and another man, according to court records.

Christopher R. Parks, 61, admitted in Tulsa federal court to one count of conspiracy to offer and pay health care kickbacks.

Parks also agreed to pay $6.4 million in restitution, $5.2 million of which will go to TRICARE, the health care program for active-duty service members and family members.

“From November 2012 and continuing through June 12, 2019, I knowingly and willfully paid physicians’ remuneration or kickbacks to refer their patients’ compounding prescriptions” to pharmacies owned and/or operated by him, Parks wrote in his plea agreement. “To disguise the kickback payments, I would enter into agreements with the physicians including Medical Director Contracts for the pharmacies and medical directors for purported medical studies.

“The agreements were drafted to make it appear the physicians were doing legitimate work for the pharmacies instead of receiving kickback payments for referrals.”

A grand jury named Parks and two others in a December 2018 indictment that included charges of conspiracy to offer and pay health care kickbacks as well as conspiring to commit health care fraud.

Others charged included Gary Robert Lee and Dr. Jerry May Keepers.

Prosecutors alleged that Parks first began offering kickbacks to physicians prior to 2012 while he was associated with a Tulsa pharmacy.

The indictment alleged that Parks and Lee began acquiring, owning and operating pharmacies in Tulsa, Skiatook and Houston through which they could market compounding services.

The pair then allegedly bribed doctors to send patients to one of their pharmacies, while disguising the bribes and kickbacks as part of payment for legitimate services, according to the indictment.

Keepers, of Kingwood, Texas, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022, to three years of probation and was ordered to pay $725,000 in restitution after he admitted earlier to accepting a $25,000 payment in January 2014 from a bank controlled by OK Compounding, a now-closed Skiatook pharmacy controlled by Parks and Lee.

Charges against Lee are still pending.

Parks has been in custody since October after a judge determined that he violated the terms of his pretrial release.

One month earlier, federal prosecutors in Texas had charged Parks with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Those charges are pending.

