Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man already serving a life-without-parole state prison term for a 2014 murder was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in federal prison for the same crime.

Erik Sherney Williams, 46, will serve a 194-month federal prison term for second-degree murder in Indian Country at the same time he is serving out his state sentence of life without parole, under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Williams admitted Jan. 19, 2022, in Tulsa federal court to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Christian Shockley, 24, on Oct. 8, 2014, outside an apartment complex in the 7600 block of East 21st Street.

He reportedly said he was high on meth at the time and didn’t mean to shoot her multiple times. Williams was arrested later the same month at a Las Vegas casino.

Williams was first tried in state court for Shockley’s murder. Williams was sentenced to life without parole after a Tulsa County District Court jury convicted him in 2016 of first-degree murder in connection to Shockley’s death.

Williams’ federal case grew out of a series of other court decisions.

First, federal prosecutors charged Williams by indictment March 24, 2021, one day before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his state murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling, the OCCA at the time was overturning nearly any case involving a tribal member that met other criteria for excluding state jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling found that state prosecutors did not have jurisdiction when they tried a tribal member for murder because the area when the murder occurred was still a Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress never disestablished it.

But the OCCA later withdrew its ruling overturning Williams’ sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in another case related to the McGirt ruling.

That U.S. Supreme Court ruling, issued June 29, 2022, and dubbed state of Oklahoma v Castro-Huerta, found that the state of Oklahoma could prosecute nontribal members for crimes committed against tribal members within reservation land in the state.

By this time, Williams, who is not a member of an American tribe, had already pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder in Indian Country.