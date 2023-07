An inmate has unlawfully walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Oklahoma at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday evening, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has stated.

Isaac Espinosa, 34, is described as an Hispanic male. He is serving a 15-year sentence out of Oklahoma County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the press release.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections advises if you see Espinosa, do not approach and call 911.