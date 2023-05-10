Okmulgee police are asking for help in identifying the person who shot a man during a large gathering at a lake, leaving him in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in an area known as the Rock Wall area at Okmulgee Lake Park around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press release. Police and other responders met the victim at the intersection of Oklahoma 56 and Wilson Road on the west side of Okmulgee.

The victim was believed to have been shot once in the chest and was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Officers located evidence of a party or gathering and a small amount of blood at the lake, Prentice said.

They identified some people who had been at the gathering but believe a large number of other people were present who have yet to be identified. Some of those involved were tribal members, and others were not, so interviews are being conducted by local, tribal and federal investigators in an attempt to determine which agency will have primary jurisdiction, Prentice said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the shooter or others present is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.

December 2022 video: Charges filed in Okmulgee scrap yard killings