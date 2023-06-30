A former Tulsa Catholic priest has been sentenced to serve seven years in an Illinois prison after he pleaded guilty this week to sexually abusing a 10-year-old in 2001.

Kenneth Lewis, 61, will probably serve about 2½ years of the sentence, his attorney said in an interview with the Tulsa World, based on Illinois sentencing guidelines.

Lewis was charged in 2018 with multiple counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of a then 10-year-old boy in a suburban Chicago hotel in 2001.

Lewis pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Cook County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Stephen Komie, Lewis’ attorney, said his client has since been rehabilitated and apologized to the victim in court Thursday.

An Evanston, Illinois, police spokesman told the Tulsa World in 2018 that the alleged assault occurred when the then-priest accompanied the boy and his family on a trip from Tulsa to the Chicago suburb.

A prosecutor told the court Thursday that Lewis used his position as a priest in the late 1990s and early 2000s to become a part of the lives of the victim and his family.

The family reported the incident in 2004, but prosecutors declined to charge Lewis at the time, according to Tulsa World archives.

An Evanston Police detective reopened the investigation in 2017, which culminated with a warrant being issued for Lewis’ arrest.

Lewis, who was ordained in 1991 at Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa, had previously faced accusations of inappropriate behavior with boys in 1993, according to Tulsa World archives. Those allegations involved physical contact with boys while he was associate pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tulsa.

Then-Bishop Edward J. Slattery investigated at that time and removed Lewis from his position at St. Mary’s, according to World archives.

Lewis was sent to a psychiatric treatment facility for evaluation. He returned to active ministry in Tulsa in 1995 under the condition that he not be alone with minors.

Lewis resigned from the ministry in 2002 when his past allegations resurfaced during the national sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church, according to Tulsa World archives. Later that year, then-Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris looked into the early 1990s allegations against Lewis but declined to file criminal charges, citing the statute of limitations.

Meanwhile, the family of the youth went to an Illinois court to file a civil lawsuit in March 2007 against the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Lewis. That case was settled in 2010, according to Tulsa World archives.

They also settled a civil case filed in 2009 in Tulsa County District Court against the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Lewis.

Komie said Lewis pleaded guilty to a crime that requires him to serve half the term.

“That means he serves 3½ years, plus he has an automatic six months good-time credit” off his sentence, Komie said.

“So it’s liable to be a 2½ year sentence with ultimately (Lewis going) to a halfway house, assuming he is alive at the time,” Komie said, noting Lewis has a “severe heart condition.”

Komie said the judge ordered that Lewis serve his sentence at an institution that is within an hour of a cardiac care center, Komie said. “If you can’t get to a cardiac center within an hour, your survival chances go way down.”

Komie said Lewis at his Thursday court hearing thanked the court for the time spent on the case and apologized for any pain or suffering he caused the victim.

“It took from 2002 to the present to reach a resolution of the case, and during that entire period of time, Ken was rehabilitated and enjoyed being able to overcome the reasons that brought him to court,” Komie said.

“So the sentence that the judge gave was a just sentence under the circumstance and an acknowledgement of (the victim’s) statement of that he himself had forgiven Ken for what had occurred in the past,” Komie said.

Komie said Illinois prisoners are sentenced to serve either 100%, 85% or 50% of their prescribed prison term depending on the crime type.

Homicide convicts serve 100% while “very serious sexual assault” cases serve 85% of the term, Komie said. In Lewis’ case, Komie said counts that required serving 85% of the sentence were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In addition to serving a seven-year prison term, Lewis was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.