A federal jury Wednesday found a former Tulsa legislator guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2022 fatal motorcycle accident at Lake Eufaula State Park.

Danny Gene Kirby, 65, remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee.

The jury found Kirby guilty in connection with the death of Sheryl Bichsel, 56.

Bichsel was a passenger on Kirby’s motorcycle July 23 when he lost control and crashed while leaving the Fountainhead Marina Bar in Checotah, according to court documents.

Bichsel died July 24 after being taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, according to court records.

A blood test later revealed when the crash occurred that Kirby was under the combined influence of alcohol, marijuana, tramadol, trazodone, amphetamines, citalopram and oxycodone and was unable to complete field sobriety tests administered by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, according to the U.S. attorney.

Kirby, who was a Eufaula city councilor at the time, was prosecuted in federal court because he is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the death occurred within the Muscogee Nation.

A grand jury Feb. 15 indicted Kirby on the single involuntary manslaughter count.

Kirby resigned from the Eufaula City Council in March.

Testimony in Kirby’s trial began Monday and concluded Wednesday with the jury verdict.

Kirby served four terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as a Republican from Tulsa. He resigned in March 2017 after just being re-elected to a fifth term following allegations of sexual harassment at the Capitol. He denied wrongdoing.