A former Morris Schools math teacher was sentenced Thursday to prison after he admitted to sexual abuse involving two students.

Dallas Tyler Ewton, 41, will serve 15½ years in federal prison as part of a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors in 2022.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Ewton was to be sentenced to a prison term ranging from 96 months to 204 months with the final prison length determined by a judge.

Without the plea agreement specifying a prison sentencing range, Ewton would have otherwise faced 32 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, according to court records.

A grand jury named Ewton in a 17-count indictment filed July 14, 2021, in Muskogee federal court.

The indictment charged Ewton with six counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, three counts of sex abuse of a ward in Indian Country, four counts of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country and one count of witness tampering. Prosecutors later dismissed the three counts of sex abuse of a ward and two of the abusive sexual contact counts.

One victim told federal agents in May 2021 that Ewton sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her from when she was 11 years old to when she was 15, according to court records.

The victim said Ewton forced her to perform sexual acts on him, raped her with his fingers, kissed her and forced her to expose herself to him.

The incidents occurred in class, after class and during school programs and tutoring sessions, according to court records. The victim said these incidents happened every day unless Ewton was not at school. He would also text her frequently.

Ewton pleaded guilty July 7, 2022, to three of the remaining 12 counts.

In his plea, Ewton admitted to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country involving one student when she was 12 years old to 15 years old and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country involving another student when she was 14 years old to 15 years old.

The crimes occurred between 2012 and 2016 in the first case and 2019 and 2020 in the second case, according to the plea agreement.

Ewton was tried in federal court because he is a member of the Muscogee Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe’s reservation.

Ewton, who has been in custody for the past two years, requested through an attorney that the judge sentence him at the low end of the 96-to-204-month sentencing range called for in the plea agreement.

“Mr. Ewton takes full responsibility for his crime,” his attorney Todd Tucker wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He is truly sorry for the pain and suffering he has caused.”

The memo noted that Ewton has already lost what he cherished most in life, that being his family and opportunity to teach. Ewton’s wife divorced him while he was jailed and has custody of their 2-year-old child, according to the memo.

Tucker thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Edith Singer for her help in reaching the plea agreement.