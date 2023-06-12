A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in what police described as a disturbance between neighbors.

Blake Williams, who had become aggressive and attacked a homeowner who was doing yard work, was shot by the homeowner and died at the scene in the 1200 block of North Toledo Avenue, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a Facebook post.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 a.m.

Police said the homeowner was working in his front yard when Williams approached and "became aggressive." The homeowner, whom police did not name, asked Williams several times to leave, police reported.

But Williams eventually cornered the homeowner in the garage and began attacking him with lawn trimming shears, police said.

At one point during the fight, the homeowner managed to get away from Williams and retrieve his gun before asking Williams again to leave, police said.

Williams started to walk away but then turned around and ran back toward the homeowner, who then shot Williams, according to the post.

Police questioned the homeowner but have not arrested him.