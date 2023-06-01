The estate of William Love, one of the four people killed in the mass shooting at a Saint Francis medical building a year ago, has filed a negligence lawsuit against the hospital and health system.

Karen Denise Love, William Lee Love’s daughter and the administrator of his estate, filed the lawsuit through Edmond attorney L. Ray Maples II on May 23, naming Saint Francis Hospital Inc., Saint Francis Health System Inc., Warren Clinic Inc. and Warren Professional Building Corp. as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants knew that disgruntled patients such as Michael Louis — who fatally shot four people at in the Natalie Building on the hospital’s campus before killing himself — might come to the facilities and carry out violent acts against people there.

William Love, 73, of Mannford, had accompanied his wife to an appointment in the Natalie Building. The others who were killed were Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; and Amanda Glenn, 40, a receptionist in Dr. Phillips’ office.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants did not provide sufficient security or warn those in the buildings that violence might occur there. It claims that “by their acts and/or omissions,” they caused the danger to their visitors.

It says the defendants “were negligent in failing to maintain a reasonably safe property” and that they “failed to exercise ordinary care and due diligence.”

The estate is seeking punitive and compensatory damages for wrongful death, medical expenses, William Love’s physical and mental pain and suffering, and his family’s loss of consortium, love and affection, as well as their grief over his death.

