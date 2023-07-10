Two individually named Broken Arrow Public Schools employees have been dismissed from a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2022 graduation day confrontation over an eagle feather.

Claiming a violation of both the First Amendment and the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, Lena’ Black sued Broken Arrow Public Schools and the two women on May 15, stating that the two employees attempted physically to remove an eagle plume from her mortarboard prior to the district’s May 2022 graduation ceremony. Black is a citizen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and of Osage descent.

According to court documents filed in Tulsa County District Court, Black’s attorneys have voluntarily dismissed their client’s claims against the two named employees. Instead, a motion has been filed to amend the complaint and replace the named pair of individuals with Jane Doe No. 1 and Jane Doe No. 2.

One of the two women originally named in the suit is still employed by the district, while the other retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. A Friday filing included affidavits from both women attesting that they do not know Black and did not have any contact with her on graduation day.

As published on the district’s website, BAPS’ graduation dress code prohibits seniors from decorating their mortarboards and requires students to fill out an application if they intend to make any additions to the standard cap and gown.

Because the Indian education resource adviser for Broken Arrow High School was on leave at the time, Black asked a teacher prior to graduation day and was told that her plume did not count as a decoration due to its cultural and religious significance, she said earlier. However, no mention was made of filling out a form or seeking additional permission to wear the plume.

Black left the ceremony due to an anxiety attack brought on by the incident, which, according to court documents, damaged the eagle plume. She eventually returned and held the plume in her hand while receiving her diploma.

As of Monday afternoon, no hearings had been scheduled in the litigation.

