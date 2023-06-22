Tulsa police say a man who was trying to assist an officer around downed power lines on U.S. 169 after the storm early Sunday was severely injured due to the actions of motorists who drove through barricades.

Officers had responded around 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a car on the southbound lanes of the highway stalled with power lines on it, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Officer Kevin Talley's patrol unit arrived and became entangled in downed power lines around 2:40 a.m. after a vehicle managed to pass the scene in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169, police said.

A motorist who was broken down in an SUV farther down the highway reportedly tried to check on Talley after observing the power lines wrapped around the officer's vehicle.

The motorist, identified by Tulsa police as Kevin Humphrey, may not have been aware that Talley was not inside the patrol unit, according to the release.

Around 2:50 a.m., police said the driver of a Dodge Charger navigated around barricades and struck downed power lines and cables while driving 65-70 mph on the highway. The impact reportedly caused some of the loose power lines to wrap around Humphrey's leg, police said.

Humphrey fell and was then reportedly dragged about 50 yards before the cables severed his left leg below the knee, police said. Talley was able to apply two tourniquets before paramedics arrived to take Humphrey to the hospital. The officer's actions, according to a fundraiser organized by Humphrey's family, likely saved the man's life.

Police said Humphrey was recovering after undergoing surgery.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 35-year-old Tulsa woman, was taken into custody and faces four felony charges: leaving the scene of a collision involving injury, driving under the influence causing bodily injury, running a roadblock and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle.