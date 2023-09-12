Anna Codutti Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man working at a south Tulsa grooming business is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty after video surveillance reportedly showed him beating a dog that died in his care.

Tulsa Animal Welfare received the report about the death of a 4-year-old golden doodle on Sept. 1, according to police. Investigators responded to the business near 81st and Harvard and interviewed a manager about the allegation that a groomer had beaten and hanged a dog named Atlas.

The manager told investigators Atlas was rushed to a veterinary hospital across the street when the groomer, Diego Jaimes Angel, noticed the dog was unresponsive.

According to a probable cause affidavit in Angel's case, he told investigators the dog was showing signs of seizure and required a second bath after defecating on the grooming table. Angel reportedly said the dog became unresponsive after he placed it on the table following the second bath.

A witness, however, said in her statement that she saw Angel strike the dog repeatedly and that the grooming lead was positioned so high above the table that Atlas was choking.

Video evidence, provided to officials by a local AV business owner who described it as "disturbing," reportedly shows Angel punching Atlas after the dog defecated on the grooming table. According to the affidavit, Angel allegedly lifted the support bar on the table and left the dog hanging for over one minute.

Two days after investigators viewed the video evidence, Elk City police helped locate Angel at the West Central Oklahoma Kennel Club. Angel, listed as homeless with a last known address in a Bixby manufactured home community, was booked into Tulsa County jail Friday and posted a $4,000 bond Sunday.

The death of Atlas remains under investigation, according to Tulsa police, with his remains transported to the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostics Laboratory in Stillwater for necropsy.