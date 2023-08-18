Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

CLAREMORE — A disciplinary hearing held this week for two former Rogers County assistant district attorneys accused of watching a jury deliberate established one fact unique to the dozen or so witnesses to testify so far: few knew it was a crime, much less a felony to do so.

Witness after witness, most of whom were attorneys, all said they were unaware of the 1950s-era Oklahoma law that made it a felony to observe or listen in on a jury while it deliberated.

The law, found in Title 21, Section 588 of Oklahoma statutes, was been at the forefront of a Oklahoma Bar Association disciplinary hearing held Thursday and Friday in Claremore for George Gibbs Jr. and Isaac Shields.

Both were assistant district attorneys on July 1, 2022, when on more than one occasion they entered a Rogers County Courthouse security office and watched a jury deliberate in a case they had tried.

The jury was visible on security camera monitors because it had been placed in a vacant, camera-monitored courtroom to deliberate due to COVID-19 concerns.

Shields testified that he had initially been invited into the room by a Rogers County deputy who had security concerns about the defendant’s family members roaming the courthouse halls while the jury deliberated.

But evidence presented on behalf of the Oklahoma Bar Association cast doubt on Shields’ claim regarding how he first ended up in the room with other deputies and courthouse personnel.

OBA investigator Brian Martin testified that his investigation showed that Shields first entered the security office about 5:04 p.m. July 1 and was in the room for more than two hours, leaving and re-entering the room several times until the jury came back with a verdict about 8 p.m.

Martin said Gibbs came in later, but was only in the security office for about 25 minutes total.

Surveillance video from inside the security office played during the hearing depicted both Gibbs and Shields in the room, at one point sitting together at a counter, appearing to watch a monitor that purported to display the jury deliberating.

During the video, Shields could be seen using a mouse to zoom the camera in and out.

Martin testified that while the camera could zoom in on a juror, the video quality did not permit reading what may have been written down. Also, while the ability to listen in on the jurors was possible, the monitor in the security office did not have that ability, testimony indicated.

Still, Martin maintained the picture quality was good enough to discern how jurors voted, either by raising their hand or nodding their head.

M.J. Denman, a defense attorney whose client’s fate was the subject of the jury deliberations, testified that the room where a jury deliberates is considered to be sacrosanct.

“Spying on a jury invades that sanctity of jury deliberations,” Denman said. “We have an obligation to protect juries.”

Denman, who said he knew it was a felony to watch a jury while it deliberated, equated the situation to playing cards against someone with a mirror on the wall behind you.

Denman said he believed knowing how the jury was hung at one point and which way it was leaning was valuable information that gave Shields and Gibbs an unfair advantage over him in trial.

Denman has filed a motion for a mistrial in the case.

Matt Ballard, the district attorney for Rogers, Mayes and Craig counties, testified that he, too, was unaware of the statute in question until after the July 1 incident.

Ballard said he was “shocked” when he first learned of the incident.

“My heart sank,” Ballard testified, adding that he didn’t know the jury had been deliberating in a courtroom.

Ballard said he recused his office from investigating the crime.

Both Shields and Gibbs have since entered into deferred prosecution agreements that avoided the filing of charges.

Shields has since been hired as a prosecutor in the district that includes Creek County.

District Attorney Max Cook testified at the hearing that he hired Shields despite knowing about the jury viewing incident.

“I thought he had the skills and mindset that I wanted in the office,” Cook said.

Cook said he also was unaware of the law regarding watching juries deliberate.

Shields, testifying Friday, said he was unaware of the law and didn’t have criminal intent when he watched the jury.

He apologized repeatedly to the panel and others involved in the case.

He also called Gibbs his best friend, who he summoned to the security office.

“He doesn’t deserve this,” Shields said of Gibbs.

The hearing ended Friday before Gibbs had a chance to present evidence. The panel agreed to meet at a later date in Oklahoma City to wrap up the hearing.

Malinda Matlock, the presiding special master of the three-member panel of the Professional Responsibility Tribunal that is hearing the case, said a report with recommendations will be forwarded to the Oklahoma Supreme Court when the hearing concludes.

The Supreme Court will have the final say on what discipline it may choose to impose, ranging from a private censure to bar license revocation, Matlock said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.