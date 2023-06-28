A federal appellate court panel ruled Wednesday in favor of a Choctaw man who challenged whether the city of Tulsa had jurisdiction to issue him a traffic ticket because of his tribal status.

In its ruling, a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel rejected a claim by the city of Tulsa that a 19th century-era federal law granted the city jurisdiction in Hooper’s municipal court case.

The ruling marks an apparent expansion of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute tribal citizens for major crimes committed within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress had never explicitly dissolved the reservation. The ruling's reach has since been extended to additional tribes' reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

John M. Dunn, an attorney who represented the Choctaw man, Justin Hooper, welcomed the ruling.

“This ruling brings into harmony what the U.S. Supreme Court originally said in McGirt — that there are Indian reservations in eastern Oklahoma,” Dunn said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “And it finds that the political subdivisions of the state of Oklahoma, specifically the municipalities, are limited in the same way that the state of Oklahoma is.

“In other words, a state government and its political subdivisions do not have jurisdiction over Indians on a reservation.”

A city of Tulsa spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on whether the city would appeal the ruling or how it would affect future traffic enforcement involving tribal citizens.

“City Legal is reviewing the opinion and will be evaluating next steps,” said Michelle Brooks, city of Tulsa communications director. “The City has no further comment at this time.”

Both the state of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Association of Municipal Attorneys had filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of the city of Tulsa.

The ruling drew condemnation from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“I am extremely disappointed and disheartened by the decision made by the Tenth Circuit to undermine the City of Tulsa and the impact it would have on their ability to enforce laws within their municipality,” Stitt said in a statement. “However, I am not surprised as this is exactly what I have been warning Oklahomans about for the past three years.”

The ruling stems from a speeding ticket issued to Hooper in 2018 by a Tulsa police officer.

Hooper paid the $150 citation after he was found guilty by a municipal court judge, according to court records.

About five months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 2020 McGirt ruling, though, Hooper filed an application for post-conviction relief with Tulsa Municipal Court. Hooper claimed that the city of Tulsa did not have jurisdiction to cite him because he was a citizen of the Choctaw Nation and the speeding violation occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The city of Tulsa countered that the Curtis Act, passed by Congress in 1898, gave the city the legal ability to issue traffic tickets to anyone, regardless of race, in spite of the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

A Tulsa Municipal Court judge denied Hooper’s application for post-conviction relief after determining that the Curtis Act granted the city of Tulsa and cities like it in Indian Country the jurisdiction to try anyone who violates a city ordinance, regardless of the person’s race or tribal membership.

Hooper appealed the decision to federal court, where a district court judge sided with the city of Tulsa in its Curtis Act-based jurisdictional claim.

But the 10th Circuit panel that issued the ruling said that even if the Curtis Act is still valid law, it does not apply to the city of Tulsa.

The appellate court noted that the city lost its coverage under Section 14 of the Curtis Act when it reincorporated after Oklahoma became a state.

“This means, upon statehood, Tulsa became a municipality subject to the laws of the Oklahoma Territory, until the point it was reorganized under Oklahoma state law,” the ruling says. “So, by its express terms, Section 14 of the Curtis Act no longer applied to Tulsa upon statehood, and Tulsa had no 'present rights and powers' stemming from the Curtis Act to be preserved by the Oklahoma Constitution.”

The city of Tulsa includes portions of the Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage nation reservations.

In its ruling, the appellate court ordered the case remanded to federal district court for “proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

The ruling was immediately hailed by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“We are pleased (that) with today’s decision in Hooper v. Tulsa, the 10th Circuit upheld tribal sovereignty and settled federal law — reaffirming that states and municipalities do not have criminal jurisdiction over Indians in Indian country,” Hoskin said in a written statement. “The court successfully denied attempts to circumvent these principles by turning to defunct, territorial provisions of the Curtis Act.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the existence of our reservations. As tribes continue to prioritize tangible solutions to protect public safety on our reservations, we hope we can now move forward. We again encourage all state officials to join the cooperative efforts to promote public safety on behalf of all Oklahomans.”

A court brief filed on behalf of six Oklahoma tribes whose reservation boundaries have been deemed still intact backed Hooper, noting that the city of Tulsa can still enforce traffic laws through cross-deputization agreements it has with both the Cherokee and Muscogee nations.

Dunn, Hooper’s attorney, echoed the tribes’ claims, saying concerns that Tulsa police can no longer enforce the traffic code when they involve tribal citizens are “imagined.”

Dunn agreed that Tulsa police officers can still issue citations to tribal citizens because they are cross-deputized with both the Cherokee and Muscogee Nations.

“The traffic codes in each of these two tribes match almost identically what Tulsa or what Okahoma’s traffic codes are,” Dunn said. “So, instead of grabbing the ticket book that says ‘Municipal Tulsa,’ it will be the ‘Tribal Court of the Creek Nation’ or the ‘Tribal Court of the Cherokee Nation,’” Dunn said.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton issued a statement in support of the ruling.

“The court’s ruling today affirms what we already know: Under the McGirt decision, Indian people accused of crimes on reservations are subject to prosecution from the federal government or tribal courts, not states and cities,” he said.

“We strongly believe in appropriate punishments for people who break the law, just as we believe it is important to maintain tribal sovereignty by respecting the U.S. Constitution and the laws passed by Congress.”

