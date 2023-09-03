Claremore police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman as a homicide.

On Saturday night, Heather Michelle Baker, a 44, of Claremore, was found by Claremore police officers dead in her Claremore home in the 100 block of south Moore Avenue.

Friends had called police after they were unable to reach her and she failed to show up for work, Claremore police said in a social media post.

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide and have developed a person of interest, police said.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in processing evidence at the crime scene, police said.

"This incident is believed to be isolated and creates no specific threat to the community," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or Baker is asked to contact Claremore Police at 918-341-1212.