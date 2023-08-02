A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the official opening of the city’s Real Time Information Center.

The event went off as one might expect — speeches from the mayor and police chief, and thanks all around — but the real story was flashing on big screens and small ones alike throughout the facility.

It was Jamie Addington’s job to make sense of it all. Addington, a former dispatcher at the city’s 911 Call Center, is one of five “specialists” monitoring video feeds, listening to dispatch calls and accessing databases to assist officers on the streets.

“I think it’s a great system that fills a gap,” said Addington. “We can assist officers in locating victims much more quickly. We can — in particular areas — we can see a crime and give accurate information that’s real time.

“We don’t have to go through the middleman, so we can get that information more quickly to the officers.”

Capt. Jacob Johnston oversees operations at the center and has led the Police Department’s efforts to get it up and running. He said the facility, located at City Hall, is operating from noon to 10:30 p.m. daily, with plans to go 24/7 when staffing allows.

It began operating on a limited basis out of a smaller office in City Hall in March, and Wednesday’s event commemorated the opening of the full facility.

“We’re close to 1,000 calls for service that we’ve supported since March 31,” Johnston said. “We’ve recovered over half a million dollars in property since March 31. We recovered 84 vehicles that we’ve been involved in.

“And I couldn’t tell you the number of guns (we’ve retrieved) and major arrests that we’ve helped support.”

The city has allocated $2.5 million to get the Real Time Information Center established and operating over the next 2½ to three years, Johnston said, and about 100 cameras are being accessed at any given time. This does not include the 46 Flock System license plate reader cameras around the city.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was grateful that Police Chief Wendell Franklin made establishment of the Real Time Information Center a priority when he became chief in early 2020.

“He said, ‘Mayor, first things first: As soon as I start as police chief, … I want to take you and show you a Real Time Information Center,’” Bynum said.

Franklin said his interest in establishing such a facility was sparked about six years ago with a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, and that by now Real Time Information Centers are commonplace in police departments across the country.

“We all came back to Tulsa, and we were like, ‘That is incredible! That is amazing’” Franklin said. “We’re already doing that work. We were already doing what this center does, but what it does is it takes everything and meshes it into one central hub to be able to comb through the information and push it out to officers as quickly as possible.”

The center’s primary focus is to solve homicides and other violent crimes as quickly as possible “and lock people up that are committing these violent offenses before they are able to do it again,” he said.

Bynum has said previously that one benefit of the Real Time Information Center is that it will help as a “force multiplier” as the city continues to struggle to maintain proper police staffing levels.

City Councilor Christian Bengel, who attended Wednesday’s ceremony, said he supports the Real Time Information Center but does not want to see it serve as an alternative to getting Police Department staffing levels to where they need to be.

“It’s kind of like in the military: You can bomb all day, but at some point, you’re gonna have to send in humans to do the work,” Bengel said. “So our Police Department has to be the same way.”

Addington said ordinary Tulsans will see the benefit of the new facility.

“For citizens, if your car gets stolen and we can see your car and we can recover your car in a couple of hours versus days or weeks of not being recovered, that’s saving the citizens money and giving you a way better benefit, and you are getting your car back,” she said.