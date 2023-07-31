The city is being sued again over an incident outside the BOK Center prior to then-President Donald Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally.

This time, Attorney Daniel Smolen is alleging that Senior Assistant City Attorney Terri McGrew acted in bad faith and “in a shocking dereliction of her duties” when she repeatedly urged city councilors not to approve a settlement agreement with his client, Sheila Buck, after earlier signing off on it, according to a petition filed in Tulsa County District Court last week.

Smolen's first lawsuit against the city on behalf of Buck, a former elementary school art teacher, alleged that she was arrested and removed from a city street by Tulsa police at the direction of the Trump campaign because she was wearing a T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front.

In June, city councilors met multiple times in executive session to consider a proposal to settle the federal civil rights lawsuit against two Tulsa police officers and other parties for $1 million or more.

City councilors and the mayor are required to approve settlements of $1 million or more.

“Ms. McGrew participated fully in the mediation, along with Mayor (G.T.) Bynum, and knowingly and willingly signed and executed the Settlement Agreement as the City’s counsel,” the lawsuit states.

The executive sessions were held to discuss the “recommendation for Council approval” of the settlement, language taken directly from the City Council’s agenda, according to the lawsuit.

“Incredibly, however, rather than urge the Council to approve the Settlement Agreement, Ms. McGrew vigorously and passionately argued against approval of the very Settlement Agreement that she executed for the City … in a shocking dereliction of her duties and in bad faith violation of contract,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that McGrew’s actions were motivated by personal animus toward Smolen and Buck. It alleges that McGrew slandered Smolen during a deposition, claiming that he had once been suspended from the Oklahoma Bar Association.

“This statement is utterly false,” the lawsuit claims. “Ms. McGrew repeated this defamatory lie over and over.”

Smolen, who as plaintiff’s counsel could not participate in the City Council’s executive sessions, declined to say how he knew of McGrew’s alleged conduct during those meetings.

In the lawsuit, Smolen argues that Buck has suffered injury from the loss of the "agreed-upon settlement" and the need to pay additional legal expenses, as well as emotional distress.

Buck, who had a ticket for the rally, was forcibly removed from a cordoned-off area outside the arena and taken to the Tulsa County jail, where she was booked on a complaint of obstructing a police officer.

In May, a Tulsa County District Court judge threw out the misdemeanor charge against Buck.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000, punitive damages in excess of $75,000, costs and attorney fees.

“I think that it is disappointing that the parties entered into what we thought were good-faith negotiations to resolve a federal case that had been pending for a number of years, only to have an agent of one of those parties then come and completely derail all of those things that had been accomplished,” Smolen said.

The city of Tulsa declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing its long-standing practice of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

