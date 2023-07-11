A man whose prior claim to fame was as Kansas City Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic” but who fled after being charged in a Bixby credit union robbery has been arrested in California in connection with another robbery and is a suspect in still others.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas, who would attend NFL games dressed in a full wolf costume and Chiefs team regalia, was arrested Friday in Lincoln, California, a suburb of Sacramento, in connection with a March 2022 Iowa bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Babudar had been on the run since March, when he removed the GPS monitor he had been issued while on pretrial release after his arrested in connection with a December 2022 Bixby credit union robbery.

According to federal prosecutors, Babudar “enjoyed a robust social media presence as the Chiefs superfan Twitter user @ChiefsAholic” prior to his arrest.

Babudar faces one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault while masked or disguised in Tulsa County District Court.

Babudar was released from jail on an $80,000 bond with the GPS monitor. A Tulsa County District Court judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest and set a $1 million bond after Babudar failed to show up for a March 27 hearing.

Following his arrest in the Bixby robbery, federal investigators began to see if Babudar could be linked to any unsolved robberies.

Since then, federal prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against him in connection with a 2022 Iowa bank robbery and are looking at him in connection with other robberies, according to court records.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint alleges that Babudar stole $70,000 from a Great Western Bank branch in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022.

According to the affidavit, Babudar is accused of entering the bank wearing a ski mask and handing a teller a note demanding money and indicating that he had a gun. The teller handed the robber $70,000, of which law enforcement officers later found $1,460 in $20 bills in the nearby woods, along with a glove alleged to have been worn by Babudar during the bank robbery.

The affidavit outlines six other attempted or successful bank or credit union robberies between April 2022 and December 2022 in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Minnesota.

Investigators noted that cellphone records show that Babudar was in each city where those robberies occurred on the days they occurred. Babudar’s financial records show that he purchased $1.1 million in casino chips from casinos in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas during the same time period, according to the affidavit.

Over the next six weeks, Babudar deposited approximately the amount of money that was stolen from Great Western Bank into his money market savings account and engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Missouri, the affidavit says.

The complaint, filed under seal May 24, charges Babudar with one count of bank theft and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. The complaint was unsealed following his California arrest.

