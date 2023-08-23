Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Kansas City Chiefs superfan who went by the handle ChiefsAholic on social media can add federal bank robbery charges in Tulsa to his list of legal woes.

Xavier Michael Babudar, 29, known for wearing the NFL team’s gear over a wolf costume to games, already faces a Tulsa County charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the December armed robbery of a Bixby credit union.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Babudar in Tulsa federal court with the same robbery, according to court records.

The indictment, filed under seal Feb. 22, alleges Babudar, whose first name is spelled Xaviar in some court records, robbed a TTCU Federal Credit Union branch Dec. 16 in Bixby.

Babudar has been listed as a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, but in Tulsa court filings he listed himself as homeless.

Babudar was first charged Dec. 22 in Tulsa County District Court following his arrest in connection with the Bixby credit union robbery.

State prosecutors later charged Babudar in Tulsa County District Court with removing an electronic monitoring device after he failed to show up for a March hearing.

Authorities arrested Babudar in July near Sacramento, California, in connection with a March 2022 Iowa bank robbery, according to court records.

Investigators have since linked Babudar to six other attempted or successful bank or credit union robberies between March 2022 and December 2022 in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Minnesota, in addition to Oklahoma.

Missouri federal prosecutors on Aug. 16 named Babudar in a 19-count indictment that included charges of bank theft, money laundering and transportation of stolen property.

The indictment included charges linked to three bank robberies in Iowa and one in Tennessee.

The indictment also linked Babudar to bank or credit union robberies in Nebraska and Bixby. The Missouri indictment alleged Babudar's nomadic lifestyle was funded by a string of robberies in 2022.

Prosecutors in Missouri allege Babudar laundered his stolen bank and credit union proceeds at Kansas City-area casinos.