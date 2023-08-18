A murder charge has been filed filed after testing of remains found in Nowata County confirmed the discovery of a 21-year-old Bartlesville man missing since last summer.

Officers from Bartlesville Police Department had requested assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Aug. 10, 2022, related to the suspicious disappearance Devin Viles. The 21-year-old had not been seen in since July 11, 2022, according to his family.

During the investigation, OSBI agents discovered human remains in Nowata County and submitted evidence from the scene for testing.

On Thursday, OSBI says DNA testing at the agency's Northeast Regional Laboratory confirmed the identification of Viles.

Other information and evidence obtained through the investigation resulted in charges being brought against Brock Anthony Edward Thompson, 34, the release states.

Thompson was convicted in early 2016 in a drug trafficking case in Nowata County and received parole in April 2020, according to a Department of Corrections spokeswoman.

After Thompson was arrested again last August in Nowata County, his 10-year sentence resumed in the trafficking conviction. He has been incarcerated since September 2022 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

A family member of Viles' posted shortly after his disappearance that Viles said he was going to Nowata with a woman named Bailey. According to a protective order filed against Thompson last summer, available through public court records, Thompson was accused in a stalking case — along with a woman named Bailey.

Thompson faces a murder charge in Nowata County in connection with Viles' death.

Those with information on this case are encouraged to contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Bartlesville Police Department and Nowata County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, according to OSBI.