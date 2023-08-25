Related content Owasso teacher arrested following fatal domestic shooting; victim identified

Charges were filed Thursday against an Owasso woman in the Aug. 20 slaying of her spouse during a domestic dispute.

Owasso Police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. that Sunday to the residence of Essence Desha Fields, 28, who reportedly called 911 to say she shot her wife.

In an arrest report, officers said Fields told them she grabbed her firearm while an argument had escalated; she said she fired because she thought her wife was reaching for her own pistol.

Police said a 10-year-old child was in the home at the time and was immediately placed with other family members.

Evidence collected at the scene included a Walther .380-caliber pistol and a matching spent shell casing. According to investigators, the only other firearm in the residence was an unloaded .40-caliber pistol with two magazines that appeared to be dusty.

Fields, a teacher in the Owasso Public Schools district, has been held at Tulsa County jail since her arrest that night with bond set at $1 million. She faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Atia "Kamare" Fields, 26.

Kamare Fields' teammates mourned the linebacker's death in a social media post earlier this week.

"Their passion, talent, and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring," Oklahoma Rage Professional Women’s Football Team said. "During their time with us, Kamare left an indelible mark on our team, pushing us to be better both individually and collectively. Their infectious enthusiasm and sportsmanship will remain etched in our memories forever."