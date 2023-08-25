Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Broken Arrow man who admitted to helping run a social media group whose criteria for entry was to have a child available to sexually abuse and photograph has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Cameron Kelly McAbee, 33, whose arrest uncovered what prosecutors said was a “cabal of alleged child predators,” was sentenced Friday in Tulsa federal court to also serve two 20-year prison terms and one 30-year prison term at the same time he serves the life sentence.

Prosecutors say McAbee’s arrest has led to the apprehension of at least 20 other individuals in Australia, Canada and Norway, as well as the U.S., who were connected to the chat forum that he administered.

McAbee pleaded guilty May 5, 2022, to four counts: child exploitation enterprise, sexual exploitation of a child by a parent, receipt and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography in Indian Country.

McAbee was arrested in July 2021 after an FBI employee who had access to the online chat group that McAbee administered saw an account later linked to McAbee post a photo depicting child sexual abuse, according to court records.

During an interview with agents, McAbee said he had been using the social media app Kik to share pornographic photos of his daughter online, who was 3 years old at the time, according to court records.

McAbee admitted to using the app since 2019 to view and share images of child sexual abuse.

Law enforcement found a total of 1,309 visual depictions of child sexual abuse on McAbee’s electronic devices when they searched his home, records show.

The visual depictions contained images of 18 different prepubescent minor females, many of which appear to be images and videos created by other members of the forum as they sexually abused their own children, according to court records.

Investigators have been able to identify and rescue at least 20 child victims, whose abuse was documented and traded on the forum run by McAbee, according to prosecutors.

McAbee told investigators that he installed at least 10 hidden cameras throughout his house, which he used to take explicit still and video images of his daughter and other children and adults who visited.

“McAbee’s actions violated federal law, but they also transgressed every conceivable normative principle undergirding our laws and the sense of trust and morality associated with being a parent,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar, in a government sentencing memo that argued for the life sentence.