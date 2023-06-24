Tulsa-based Bank of Oklahoma Financial has gone to court again to recoup millions of dollars in cash it has lost through automated teller machine thefts.

BOK Financial alleges in a lawsuit filed Thursday that its insurer won’t fully reimburse it for more than $7.3 million in cash it has lost to theft since September 2021, despite having a policy that allegedly covers such losses.

Rather, the insurer has told BOK Financial that it will only pay $275,000 for all the losses incurred as a result of the thefts, according to the complaint.

“Continental has refused and continues to refuse to pay BOK Financial more than $275,000, in total, with respect to the more than $7.3 million in cash that was stolen during the 118 ATM attacks that occurred between September 2021 and January 2022,” the plaintiff alleges.

This is the second lawsuit BOK Financial has filed in Tulsa federal court related to the thefts.

In September BOK Financial, through its TransFund division, sued a Texas-based ATM manufacturer, claiming that the 502 new ATMs it purchased from Nautilus Hyosung America Inc. were not installed to industry standards and were unusually susceptible to either “jack potting” or “man-in-the-middle” attacks.

The two phrases refer to methods used by thieves to steal cash from ATMs.

Nautilus Hyosung America denied the allegations, telling the Tulsa World in October that BOK Financial failed to include in its lawsuit that it opted to not acquire encryption and security software for the ATMs.

Hyosung, TransFund claims, defectively designed, manufactured and installed its model 5600 ATM with software that failed to provide adequate security against theft.

Hyosung Corp., based in South Korea, operates in various fields, including the chemical industry, industrial machinery, information technology, trade and construction.

The lawsuit is pending.

In its Thursday complaint, BOK Financial says TransFund ATMs in Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa and Arizona were criminally attacked at least 118 times between September 2021 and January 2022.

In some cases, thieves gained access to the ATM hard drive and installed malware, which enabled the attackers to force the ATM to dispense cash, in a move called “jack potting.”

In other cases, thieves used a scheme called a “man-in-the-middle” attack to secretly connect an electronic device to intercept and modify electronic signals between the ATM and the ATM router, enabling them to force the ATM to dispense cash.

A spokesperson for Continental Insurance could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

An attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of BOK Financial said it doesn’t comment beyond the complaint on cases.

Tulsa Police recently arrested one person in connection with alleged jack potting.

Eduardo Jose Mendez Garcia faces one count of conspiracy to commit bank larceny and one count of bank larceny in Tulsa federal court.

An grand jury indicted Garcia on June 5 after Tulsa Police arrested him while investigating a theft of cash from a TransFund ATM located inside a QuikTrip.

The indictment alleges Garcia was part of a group of six people who on May 19 conspired to steal cash from an ATM located inside a QuikTrip at 519 N. Sheridan Road.

The indictment alleges the six were able to steal at least $35,200 from the ATM before fleeing from police.

Garcia, who had $800 in cash on him when arrested, was the only person charged thus far in the theft. He is currently in federal custody while his case progresses.

