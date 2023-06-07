OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied to recommend clemency on Wednesday for Tulsa County killer Jemaine Cannon.

Cannon is set to die July 20 by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

He was sentenced to the death penalty for the 1995 stabbing death of Sharonda White Clark, who left behind two young children.

The vote was 3-2.

Cannon spoke to the board by teleconference, telling members Clark’s death was the result of self-defense after she attacked him with a knife while trying to prevent him from leaving her apartment.

“The end result was not intended,” he said. “It was not a murder.”

Yeh-Shen White Hicks, Clark’s daughter, asked the board to no longer entertain the “foolery” and “pity that Mr. Cannon and his family have put on for years.”

“Mercy was never given to my mother when her life was taken from her,” she said.

At no point during the 28 years since her mother's death has Cannon expressed remorse, but instead he has “cried a river about everything under the sun and moon,” Hicks said.

“And still today he points the blame at my mother for his actions,” she added.

Cannon’s attorney, Mark Henricksen, said his client dealt with chronic abuse as a child and had ineffective assistance of counsel at his trial.

His defense at the trial could be “charitably described as a drive-by defense,” Henricksen said.

The defense did not hire a forensic expert to respond to the state and offered zero evidence and exhibits in support of Cannon, Henricksen said.

The defense never took his self defense claim seriously and focused only on his punishment, Henricksen said.

Henricksen said Cannon had been a model prisoner for 27 years, having had only one write up for possessing too many stamps.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Cannon had a history of abusing women and was a fugitive at the time of the murder.

Former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris, who prosecuted the case, said it shocked him to learn that Cannon was seeking commutation to time served.

“Sharonda Clark can only speak from the grave through the facts and evidence of her murder and only seeks justice as pronounced by a group of Tulsa County citizens empaneled and sworn as a jury,” Harris said.

The facts and evidence do not support Cannon's claim of self defense, Harris said. He didn’t call 911, stay to render medical care or stay to talk to law enforcement, Harris said, adding that Cannon had no defensive wounds.

Harris also said Cannon had a history of violence against women and couldn’t control his impulses.

Pardon and Parole Board members voting against recommending clemency to Gov. Kevin Stitt were Richard A. Miller, Richard Smothermon and Cathy Stocker. Members Edward Konieczny and H. Calvin Prince III voted to recommend clemency.

