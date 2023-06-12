BIXBY — Bixby police have released the identity of a woman found dead in a vehicle in a park Sunday night and said her husband has been arrested as suspect.

Kara Nichole Ballard, 40, of the Haskell County town of Whitefield, was the victim of a homicide, Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish told the Tulsa World on Monday morning.

Blish said that shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, a Tulsa police dispatcher who had received an emergency call from the woman’s daughter requested that the Bixby Police Department attempt to locate a vehicle and check on the woman's welfare.

Ballard reportedly had called her daughter and told her she was traveling to meet her husband at a park near the Arkansas River.

Bixby police found the victim dead inside a red Nissan sedan in Washington Irving Park.

Late Monday morning, the car was towed from the park, and Bixby police officers could be seen scanning walkways to the north and south for evidence.

“Bixby investigators were able to determine that the person she was meeting or the person she was with, along with (that person's) vehicle description, may have been in the Pryor, Oklahoma, area late last night,” Blish said Monday.

“Pryor police located the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed, and the suspect was taken into custody,” Blish said.

“The victim's family has been notified, and my department is continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.”

The suspect has been identified by both Bixby and Pryor police as Travis Glenn Ballard, 33.

Pryor police posted on social media Monday morning that the suspect was arrested with the help of the Pryor, Locust Grove and Bixby police departments, the Mayes County Sheriff's Office, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.