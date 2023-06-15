A 24-year-old Tulsa man has been arrested and charged in connection with the vandalism and arson at a Brookside doughnut business that had recently hosted drag queens.

Coby Dale Green was booked Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with malicious use of explosives.

Green was arrested about 7:30 a.m. after an earlier search of his midtown apartment, where he lived with his mother, turned up evidence linking him to the Oct. 31 arson at The Donut Hole, 3305 S. Peoria Ave., according to a probable cause affidavit in support of Green’s arrest.

Early morning security camera footage depicted a hooded and masked figure using a baseball bat to break the business’s storefront glass before tossing a flaming bottle inside and running.

The store reopened within a few days despite the attack that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. About two weeks earlier, someone had smashed the store windows and front door before stealing the cash register and other items.

News of the vandalization prompted Mayor G.T. Bynum a few days later to snap a selfie outside the store.

"I had never tried it before some dirtbag tried to intimidate them, but now I’ll be spending a lot of money there in the future," Bynum wrote in a social media post.

Green was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, according to the affidavit.

The day of the arson, officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were shown a social media post on Green’s Facebook account that mentioned the business’ relationship with drag queens.

“OK, it’s officially time to shine our boots and put on our armbands boys, this disgusting filth has got to go,” the post read.

ATF investigators collected a note and two fliers that were folded and attached to the door of a business immediately north of The Donut Hole on the day of the attack.

One flier had a drawing that depicted one man holding another by the throat. The caption read: “THE ONLY VIRUS IS LGBT.” Another flier depicted an individual in distress with a rainbow-colored bandana around his neck and the caption: “FIGHT AGAINST LGBT GROOMERS.”

ATF investigators were later able to get a search warrant for Green's cellular phone data. Call data from Oct. 31 indicated that the phone left the area where Green lived around midnight before the its signal pinged off a cell tower about one-tenth of a mile from The Donut Hole around 1:13 a.m. The security camera recorded images of the man vandalizing the business about 2:34 a.m., according to the affidavit.

A search of Green’s residence on Thursday turned up clothing items that matched those worn by the person depicted in the security camera footage, according to the ATF.

Agents also found anti-LGBT fliers in Green’s apartment that were similar to those left near The Donut Hole.

The affidavit also notes that Green was arrested Monday on traffic warrants outside a downtown Tulsa restaurant while protesting during the eatery’s Drag Show Brunch.

November video: Authorities seek arsonist who targeted Brookside donut shop Oct. 31, 2022