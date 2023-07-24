Police say a man has turned himself in after three women were found dead at an apartment complex in east Tulsa early Monday.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call from the apartments near Admiral and Garnett around 6:30 a.m.

"When we got here, we found this horrific scene," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

In addition to the three women found slain, an infant was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound, he said.

The alleged shooter reportedly surrendered to police after initially fleeing the scene, Meulenberg said. Homicide detectives will be questioning him at the Mingo Valley Division headquarters, he said.

The suspect and the victims knew one another, according to Meulenberg.

"We worked very swiftly on this," he said. "It's an absolutely horrific event. Don't know what precipitated this."

This story will be updated.