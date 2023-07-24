Police say a man has turned himself in after three women were found dead at an apartment complex in east Tulsa early Monday.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call from the apartments near Admiral and Garnett around 6:30 a.m.
"When we got here, we found this horrific scene," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
In addition to the three women found slain, an infant was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound, he said.
The alleged shooter reportedly surrendered to police after initially fleeing the scene, Meulenberg said. Homicide detectives will be questioning him at the Mingo Valley Division headquarters, he said.
The suspect and the victims knew one another, according to Meulenberg.
"We worked very swiftly on this," he said. "It's an absolutely horrific event. Don't know what precipitated this."
- $2B theme park, similar to Disneyland, planned for Vinita
- CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics
- Former Sooner relief pitcher, Aaron Weber transferring to Oklahoma State
- ChatGPT ranks Big 12 stadiums: OU's Memorial Stadium No. 2; Boone Pickens Stadium fourth
- 38 Special and Uncle Kracker among 2023 Tulsa State Fair music lineup
- Woman, three children, dead in triple murder-suicide in Verdigris
- What's the future of Utica Square? We ask about the rumors and talk to who's moving in
- Walters in Tulsa after what he calls 'assault' on religious liberty, implies threat to school district accreditation
- Trooper denies causing double-fatal crash while video of pursuit shows otherwise
- Update: Woman, three children, dead at house in Verdigris
- Music venue company eyes sites for amphitheater in Tulsa
- Travel Plaza-casino coming to Coweta at 131st and Highway 51
- Red cedar eradication effort planned in Oklahoma would be a first, help begin statewide change
- ESPN's Paul Finebaum talks OU football: Memories, calls to his show and how Sooners will fit in SEC
- Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!