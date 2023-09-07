Hale High School and nearby Tulsa Public Schools sites were given the all-clear after a lockdown and law enforcement sweep Thursday prompted by an anonymous caller reporting an active shooter threat.

"What we found is that there was not an actual active shooter," Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. No injuries were reported, he said, adding "there is no reason for panic" as police expanded to a floor-by-floor, room-by-room search.

No one was detained during the investigation, Meulenberg said, with the efforts now moving to find the perpetrator of the fake call.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Meulenberg said while officers in the Mingo Valley Division area were tied up in the response.

"This is a tremendous pain, especially for ... a swatting call," he said during the preliminary stages of the investigation. "We're not going to treat it as anything other than an active shooter because we should do that, just in case; however, it's a drain on our resources."

Swatting is the term for creating a deception to create a large emergency response at a specific address.

No children were in harm's way, Meulenberg said, barring "the stupidity of whoever's calling."

"This person who called has created a very dangerous situation because of panic," he said. The consequences of a false emergency call are serious, Meulenberg said.

After the all-clear, police said they were turning the scene back over to Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police and site administrators.

Tulsa Public Schools has a safety hotline staffed 24/7 at 918-480-SAFE. Callers may remain anonymous.