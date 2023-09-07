Hale High School and nearby Tulsa Public Schools sites were given the all-clear after a lockdown and law enforcement sweep Thursday prompted by an anonymous caller reporting an active shooter threat.

As of early Thursday afternoon, officers found no injuries nor evidence to indicate there was a situation involving an active shooter, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. He added "there is no reason for panic" as police expanded to a room-by-room search.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Meulenberg said while officers in the Mingo Valley Division area were tied up in the response.

"This is a tremendous pain, especially for ... a swatting call, if we find there's no evidence to support an active shooter," he said. "We're not going to treat it as anything other than an active shooter because we should do that, just in case; however, it's a drain on our resources."

Tulsa Public Schools has a safety hotline staffed 24/7 at 918-480-SAFE. Callers may remain anonymous.

This story will be updated.