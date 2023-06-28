A woman admitted Wednesday in Tulsa federal court to using a company credit card to amass over $500,000 in unauthorized charges.

Jennifer Lynne West, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud during a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

West was ordered to pay restitution and serve a prison term ranging from 18 months to 24 months as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, which is still subject to judicial approval.

Federal prosecutors charged West by felony information filed May 26 in Tulsa federal court.

The information alleged West used an American Express credit card issued to her by her employer, Compression Solutions, LLC., of Tulsa to make $511,552 in unauthorized charges from January 2020 to April 2022.

In her written plea, West admitted to knowing she was not authorized to make personal expenditures with the credit card.

“Specifically, beginning around the fall of 2020, I began using the company credit card for miscellaneous and unauthorized personal expenditures, including traveling, moving costs, beauty products and other miscellaneous items,” West wrote in her plea agreement.

West agreed to repay the company for the unauthorized charges.

Federal wire fraud carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

The plea agreement notes that West’s acceptance of responsibility, judicial economy and the interests of justice all played a part in fashioning her sentence.

Should the case go to trial it would require the attendance of numerous out-of-state witnesses and require about one week to try, the agreement stated.

A sentencing date will be set following the completion of a pre-sentencing report by the government.